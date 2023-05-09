Nana Ama McBrown, in a hilarious video from Saturday night's VGMAs that has surfaced, was held by a random young man on the red carpet as she posed for pictures

The bold young man who wanted to appear in McBrown's photos confidently walked to her side of the red carpet, held her arm and posed

A surprised McBrown was taken aback by the young man's antics and asked him to let go of her

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown, was caught in a hilarious moment on the red carpet at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) over the weekend. The stunning star was left surprised and taken aback when a bold young man suddenly appeared by her side and held her arm while she posed for photos.

Nana Ama McBrown and the young man at the VGMA red carpet. Photo Source: GH Kwaku

Source: Instagram

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the random young man confidently walked up to McBrown who was looking pretty in a stunning black gown. With the cameras flashing away, the fearless man held on to the actress' arm and posed for the camera as though he was part of the showbiz royalty.

But, McBrown's reaction was not what the young man had expected, as she appeared startled and not too pleased with the young man's impulsive move. Sensing her discomfort, the man graciously obliged her request to let go of her arm.

However, the young man's bravery has won him many fans on social media, with many users taking to various platforms to express their admiration of his bold move.

Young man who held McBrown sparks reactions

ghcelebshub said:

Nana Ama would've allowed him but Opana held her hand in an aggressive way....

big_ceo_ptp wrote:

Yawa industry. Why u go make he climb the red carpet?

oforwaaa commented:

He held Nana AMA like his wife

Source: YEN.com.gh