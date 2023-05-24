Ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan met his former Black Stars colleagues at his Baby Jet U-16 African Football tournament launch

The ex-Ghanaian striker showed respect to Stephen and other colleagues who looked happy to be sharing a fun time together

Asamoah Gyan showed appreciation to his teammates for their support and contribution to the event's success

Ex-Ghana Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan popularly known as Baby Jet, received his former Black Stars colleagues at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as he prepared to launch his Baby Jet U-16 African tournament.

Asamoah Gyan and ex-Black Stars players welcome Stephen Appiah Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3 @ghkwaku

In a video shared on Instagram by Ghanaian blogger GhKwaku, Gyan was seen interacting with John Paintsil and Agyemang Badu. After the arrival of Stephen Appiah, the ex-Black Stars captain who handed the captainship over to Asamoah Gyan, he stood up from his seat to shake his hands.

The influential and charitable ex-captain briefly interacted with Stephen Appiah, who was later directed to his seat. Agyemang Badu prevented him from sitting among the audience as he made an attempt to exit the stage. Badu hilariously held him in a way that mimicked the enstoolment of a chief as Appiah made an attempt to take his seat.

Watch the video of Asamoah Gyan and ex-Black Stars players below:

Ex-Black Stars players support each other

The ex-Black Stars players have been spotted on several occasions supporting each other.

Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari and Andre Ayew, among other players, were seen in videos at the funeral and one-week observation of the late Black Stars and Hatayspor player Christian Atsu, who died in an earthquake in Turkey.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Asamoah Gyan and the ex-Black Stars players' video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video and applauded Asamoah Gyan's initiative and his contribution to the success of Ghana football.

_colanut commented:

God bless you for always supporting each other

pencil_boss commented:

Very interesting

chase_wisdom said:

Wow, this is a great initiative

_akosua_sika added:

I wanted to be a footballer because of you.nanso

Asamoah Gyan teases Sulley Muntari In Video

