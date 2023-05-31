Naana Brown has released an audio conversation of Diamond Appiah gossiping about Afia Schwar and other friends

In the audio, Diamond revealed that Schwar had married a chief and kept it a secret, contrasting the latter's denial of similar reports

Parts of the audio, which was released on Tuesday, May 30, also had Diamond mocking another social media personality, Maame Ngege

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Actress and musician Diamond Appiah has been 'exposed' as a bad friend by actress and media personality Naana Brown.

Naana Brown disclosed that Diamond had been bad-mouthing her friends Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye, among others.

Diamond Appiah has been caught snitching on Afia Schwar Photo source: @adwoatutugyagu

Source: Instagram

Naana Brown 'beefs' Diamond Appiah

Naana Brown, who claims to have been friends with Diamond Appiah for over 30 years, has been on the latter's neck for some comments she made about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After throwing warning shots at Diamond, Naana Brown appeared in an Instagram live video on Thursday, May 30, 2023, with more allegations. One of them was the claim that Diamond was a snitch and backbiter.

Naana Brown released an audio recording Diamond sent her about Afia Schwar to prove her claims.

Diamond 'snitches' on Afia Schwar, Maame Ngege in audio conversation with Naana Brown

In the audio, a voice similar to that of Diamond Appiah was heard saying Schwar secretly married a chief.

While the information about Schwar's marriage to the supposed chief had been released by Nana Tonardo and subsequently denied by Schwar, Diamond insisted that her friend had married.

She stated that Schwar had married a chief and even travelled to Takoradi for a donation exercise in the new husband's Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Naana Brown also played another audio in which Diamond described another social media personality, Maame Ngege, as a nobody.

Listen to the audio as shared on Instagram:

Naana Brown claims Diamond Appiah is 48 years old and thus older than Mzbel

Earlier, Naana Brown had claimed that Diamond was 48 years old, indicating that she had been lying about her actual age.

Diamond, who claims to have been born in 1987, is often heard mocking singer Mzbel as 'abrewa' [an old woman]. But the claim by Naana suggested that Diamond may be older than Mzbel, born on December 26, 1979.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh