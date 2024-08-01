Amaarae has joined the growing number of musicians who have reacted to the release of veteran dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel

News broke on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, that the musician was a free man after spending 13 years in prison

Reacting to the news, Amarae expressed elation over Kartel getting freed and even stated that the news had brought her close to tears

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, news broke that veteran dancehall artist Vybz Kartel, born Adidja Azim Palmer, was a free man after spending 13 years in prison.

Amaarae close to tears after Vybz Kartel gets freed. Photo source: Getty Images

This news prompted reactions from many musicians, including Ghanaian musician Amaarae, who expressed her elation and shared that the news brought her close to tears. In a post she made on her X page, she wrote:

"Vybz Kartel FREE????? I’m bout to shed a tear omg GAZA 4 ever"

Why Vybz Kartel was freed

Vybz Kartel was released from prison on July 31, 2024, after the Jamaica Court of Appeal unanimously voted not to have a retrial in the 2011 murder of Clive 'Lizard' Williams. This decision also freed his co-defendants, Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St. John.

Williams' body was never found, but Kartel was convicted in 2014 for the murder, which stemmed from accusations of killing Williams over two unlicensed firearms that were not returned to them.

The court cited Kartel's deteriorating health as a significant reason for not ordering a retrial. He has been diagnosed with Graves' Disease, a heart condition, and thyroid disease. His lawyers also argued that his prison conditions were cruel.

Stonebwoy celebrates Vybz Kartel release

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh on July 31, Jamaican dancehall star Adidja Palmer, popularly known as Vybz Kartel, who was in prison for murder, was released after 13 years.

The global dancehall community has taken his release as a milestone, drawing in remarks from the genre's top stars, including Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy's post about the ex-prisoner's release, hinting at bringing him to Ghana, has stoked his rivalry with Shatta Wale's core fans. The fans argue that while Shatta Wale joined dancehall stars worldwide to rally behind the Free Gaza movement with songs, Stonebwoy refused to follow suit.

