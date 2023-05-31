Celebrity Lookalike: Late Ahuofe Pac's Lookalike Surfaces, Imitates Him In Viral TikTok Video
- The lookalike of deceased Ghanaian TikToker Ahuofe 2Pac has surfaced and caused a stir among TikTok lovers
- The lookalike, who calls himself Ahuofejr, shared some videos of himself acting like the viral sensation
- Some followers of Ahuofejr have reacted to his videos and the striking similarities between him and the late Ahuofe 2Pac
A lookalike of deceased Ghanaian TikToker and viral sensation Ahuofe 2Pac has surfaced and has been recreating his comic skits.
The lookalike, who goes by the TikTok name Ahuofejr, seems poised to continue the work of the late TikToker.
In a video shared by Ahuofejr, who has surprising similarities with the late entertainer, he wore a red bandana around his head and walked as though he was Ahuofe 2Pac.
Ahuofe's lookalike, one of many celebrity lookalikes who have surfaced online recently, wore some jewellery around his neck and stunned in oversized jeans trousers and heavy boots.
Just like the lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Medikal, Ahuofejr mimicked the popular looks of Ahuofe, who had also been referred to as the late American rapper Tupac Shakur's lookalike.
Watch the TikTok video of Ahuofejr below:
Ghanaians mourn Ahuofe 2Pac's death
Ahuofe 2Pac died in Kumasi, Ghana, where he resided. And though there are few specifics on Ahuofe's passing, which happened on March 30, reports of his demise went viral on social media.
Rapper Jay Bhad of the famous Asakaa Boys confirmed the rumours by tweeting a video of Ahuofe in honour of him.
Watch a video of the late Ahuofe below
Some Ghanaians reacted to Ahuofejr's video
Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video as they laughed over his hilarious content and funny resemblance to Ahuofe 2Pac.
Shatta Wale gives $100k cheque to his friend as b'day gift at plush party, video sparks doubt: "Fake life"
Kwamena_2 said:
You go do aaa make your mouth tall
Zambee gh posted
Every day he dey carry his mouth
jackche118 wrote:
This guy is still alive
KING ZEAL 001 commented:
Me going to shock mouth for wetin no concern me
Mr Drew meets his lookalike in trending video
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that, in a video, Mr Drew and his lookalike embraced and shook hands as they met for the first time.
Other celebrity lookalikes like King Promise and Medikal were there with Mr Drew's doppelganger.
Mr Drew received praise from many social media users for not avoiding the young man, as other famous people did in the past.
