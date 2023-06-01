The bond between Afia Schwar and Tracey Boakye has not been affected by Diamond Appiah's leaked audio

Diamond was recently caught on tape badmouthing Schwar and Tracey, leading to suggestions by social media users that the friendship of the three was wobbling

But Schwar has shown love to Tracey after the actress dropped her first post following the leakage of Diamond's audio

Afia Schwarzenegger and Tracey Boakye have affirmed their love for each other amid troubles in their camp as friends with Diamond Appiah.

Schwar, Tracey, and Diamond have been friends for some time now. They have been so close that social media nicknamed them the Mafia Gang.

The past few days have seen Mafia Gang's foundations shaking after Diamond was caught on tape gossiping about her friends.

In one of the leaked audios, Diamond was heard divulging information about a supposed secret marriage of Afia Schwar.

Another audio had Diamond trying to belittle Tracey Boakye and insulting her over the latter's recent naming ceremony of her son. Diamond even suggested that she and Schwar did not attend the naming ceremony to teach Tracey a lesson.

Tracey Boakye drops 1st reaction after Diamond Appiah's audio

Following Diamond's audio recording, Tracey Boakye dropped a subtle reaction on her Instagram page.

The actress shared beautiful photos to welcome her fans to the new month while praying to God for protection.

Afia Schwar reacts to Tracey Boakye's latest photos

It was under Tracey Boakye's post that Afia Schwar came to show love to the actress. She called the actress her baby with love emojis.

"My baby❤️❤️❤️❤️," she said.

After Schwar's comment, Tracey Boakye swiftly replied, saying:

My mummy ❤️❤️❤️

See the post below:

See a screenshot of the exchange between Tracey and Schwar.

Afia Schwar angrily reacts after Diamond Appiah snitches on her, sends a warning

Earlier, Afia Schwar had dropped her first reaction following the audio recording of Diamond Appiah snitching on her.

Schwar has distanced herself from Diamond and all she said in the audio, saying she was not interested in the nonsense.

