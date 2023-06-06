Ghanaian media personality MzGee has called out her critics who claim she is imitating actress Nana Ama McBrown

The United Showbiz host said she has never imitated another person or yearned to become the clone of another

She bragged that she is good at what she does and that is why she was given the United Showbiz platform

These statements were made after claims that MzGee tries to forcefully act like the Onua Showtime host, Nana Ama McBrown, intensified

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Media personality and host of the United Showbiz program, MzGee, known in private life as Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, claims she is not imitating anyone.

She added that her employment at United Showbiz as a host was not to replace Nana Ama McBrown as a carbon copy but rather, to put to use her own unique potential and style.

MzGee debunks claims that she is imitating Nana Ama McBrown Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post by MzGee, who seems concerned about the comparisons made between herself and Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown, who was the first host of the United Showbiz program, she asserted that she is not imitating the actress.

The media personality said that she prefers to be original than to become the clone of another person, debunking rumours that she copies the style of the fashionable actress and host, Nana Ama McBrown.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

MzGee claimed that she earned her spot as the successor of McBrown because she knew how to do the job she was assigned. The beautiful United Showbiz host added that she is not bothered by the rants and criticisms of people but is rather focused on doing her work, which she is very good at.

MzGee said:

I’d rather fail in originality than become a clone of another! I didn’t get here as a carbon copy of anyone, yet I made a name as one of the most revered in the space! So, after all these feats, why do you think I want to or I’d prefer to become an imitation?

Ebi the work wey I know, ebi the work I go do, forget the razzmatazz. It’s not my style to indulge in frivolities. Yes, I’ll learn to do better at every challenge (I know you want to see me fail badly but you forget it is God that ordains Kings)

I’ll do me as always, at my own pace and in my own unique style. I’m sorry if that offends you!

See MzGee's post below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to MzGee's post

Some Ghanaians reacted positively, praising MzGee for being unique and handling the show in her own way.

tough_kala wrote:

And that’s on a period. I don’t understand why people have a problem with you doing work/job you went to school for years for‍♀️keep doing you beautiful❤️ We love you.

mamaga_afeafa commented:

Be you and it's either they adapt or adopt.

eunice.g.adu commented:

Caption ✅ beauty ✅ glam ✅. Continue to be you cos only you can be you ❤️❤️❤️

edisonsamcedar commented:

Always be you and continue to work by your own unique style... anybody wey no understand can go burn the sea... simple

roma_beads_fascinatorsgh commented:

Akpene never be bothered about those talking bcoz they don't come close to you in any way. Be it beauty, smartness, wisdom, whatsoever.

Nana Ama McBrown stuns in a beautiful outfit on Onua Showtime

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that on Sunday, June 4, 2023, Nana Ama McBrown hosted the Onua Showtime program while flaunting her curvy form in skin-tight leggings.

She wore an expensive gold necklace and cropped black denim jacket from Dolce & Gabbana which made her look chic.

The show's guest, Ghanaian artiste King Promise, joined the celebrity host who finished her ensemble with chic boots.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh