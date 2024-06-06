Stonebwoy's fans continue to grow worldwide as the musician's increases his promotional efforts globally

A fan of the Afro-Dancehall star based in Germany has expressed her love for the musician and his songs in a recent chat with blogger Zionfelix

She also lamented about her inability to get a photo with Stonebwoy despite her endless efforts

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, who recently won the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, has increased his global reach over the past few years.

The musician fielded an impressive run in Europe last year after releasing his latest album, 5th Dimension.

A fan in Germany has expressed her undying love for Stonebwoy and her loyalty to the musician's thriving fan moment, BhimNation.

Stonebwoy and his die-hard fan in Germany

Stonebwoy's fan in Germany hails him

In a recent interview with Zionfelix, the superfan, Mercy opened up about her obsession with Stonebwoy's songs and personality.

According to the middle-aged woman, she adores Stonebwoy for his intelligence. She added that the actor's latest hit tracks, Ekelebe, Overlord, and Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo, are part of her all-time favourites.

Despite being a staunch Bhimnative fan, Mercy said she had never spoken to Stonebwoy or shared a photo moment with him.

She recounted a recent experience where Stonebwoy was hurriedly whisked to his vehicle, leaving numerous fans in Dusseldorf hoping to get a photo with him stranded.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's fan's Interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mercy's loyalty to Stonebwoy and the Bhim Nation.

awurama_adoma_appiah said:

Aah! Well, what do i even know about makeup.‍♀️

afrakoma__ commented:

Eiii that’s my aunty. The most hilarious bubbly human I’ve ever seen

efya_agyeiwaa_kordie shared:

Antie Mercy wo eye shadow nu de3 one in town ooooBhim natis fuo nyinaa maame

Stonebwoy's fan tussles with police in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a staunch Stonebwoy fan had attended Medikal's O2 Indigo show in London, which featured performances from top stars, including Sarkodie and Statta Wale.

The fan, identified as Wizzla Finito, was forcefully removed from the venue following a loud argument he was involved in.

