Peace Amekuse, a beautiful lady and former music vixen, has claimed that she is the ex-girlfriend of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

She detailed that she worked for the artiste and dated him during her time with him until they parted ways.

Lady claiming to be Shatta Wale's ex-girlfriend repents Photo credit: @prophetnanayawsarfoh

Source: Youtube

In a YouTube interview with Asempa FM's radio host, Prophet Nana Yaw Sarfoh, Peace revealed that when she worked with the successful dancehall artiste and businessman Shatta Wale, she also dated him.

She said it explained why she was mostly seen in videos and photos of the artiste mostly at Zylofon media.

Shatta Wale's girlfriend details her life experiences

The ex-vixen stated that she had moved from the Volta Region and relocated to Madina, Accra, to seek greener pastures at only 15 years old. The beautiful 28-year-old lady added that she squatted with her friend for a while until she met a footballer who became her lover, beginning what she said was her wayward life.

"I was in the Volta Region with my parents. When my parents passed, I moved to Madina to visit a friend I made. Her family was well-to-do, so I mostly visited. I met a footballer during the time I was in SHS, He took care of me and provided for me. After school, I began dancing and meeting artistes to perform in their music videos", Peace said

Peace, who now covers her hair and whole body in non-revealing outfits, decided to delve into the cause of her fallout with Shatta, the award-winning artiste. She said her previous life was characterised by spiritual attacks, making her resort to her new life as a believer in Jesus Christ.

Watch the video of Peace talking about her life and relationship with Shatta Wale below

Some Ghanaians reacted to video of Shatta Wale's girlfriend

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, thanking God for saving her, while others lambasted the interviewer over some questions asked:

Ataa Eunice commented:

We thank God for her life it by the Grace of God, we didn't die in sin

WANDA AFRICA commented:

Mr presenter. You talk too much. After asking questions, allow the person to answer before you continue. You are doing a great job but relax

Ms MERCY commented:

This is a silly question, modeling is not a sin, but the way you go about it

J. A commented:

JESUS CHRIST is still saving his children one by one

Source: YEN.com.gh