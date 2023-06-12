Maame Serwaa, the wife of popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win, in a TikTok video, danced happily to an old hiplife tune

The beautiful mother of three flaunted her sweet curves in the video as she danced and twirled for the cameras

The video captured the attention of Maame Serwaa's TikTok followers, who admired her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Maame Serwaa, the beloved wife of renowned Ghanaian actor Lil Win, recently caught the attention of her fans on TikTok with a joyous dance to an old hiplife tune. The video showed the stunning mother of three as she gracefully moved to the beats, flaunting her sweet curves for the cameras.

Lil Win's Wife Maame Serwaa Dances Photo Source: ohemaaprettygold

Source: TikTok

In the lively TikTok footage, Maame Serwaa radiated happiness as she grooved to the rhythmic music. Her captivating dance moves and twirls mesmerized viewers, who could not help but appreciate her beauty. The video quickly garnered a lot of attention and admiration from her devoted TikTok followers.

Maame Serwaa, also known for her striking looks and infectious smile, has become an influential figure on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her life and engages with her fans. Her latest TikTok post not only delighted her followers but also highlighted her passion for dance and her ability to bring positive energy to her audience.

As the wife of Lil Win, a popular Ghanaian actor with a massive fan base, Maame Serwaa has been embraced by the public as a beloved figure in her own right.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Lil Win's wife mesmerises netizens with her dance

YEN.com.gh compiled some sweet reactions from social media users who watched Maame Serwaa's video.

sarah_duodu reacted:

our kings wife all the way ✌️✌️✌️

sheilakenneth600 said:

Mrs nkansah

she_loves_kuami_eugene1 commented:

woooooaaaw

Lil Win shares adorable video of his daughter

In another story, Ghanaian actor Lil Win had delighted fans with an adorable video of his five-month-old daughter, following the announcement of her birth in December 2022.

The heartwarming video showcased the little girl enjoying her father's music, wiggling her tiny hands and feet.

Many observed a striking resemblance to her mother, adding to the joy and excitement surrounding the precious moment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh