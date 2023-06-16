TikTok sensations Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest looked happy to have each other as they were taken to the psychiatric hospital

The couple held hands and expressed love towards each other just as they did in their TikTok videos, regardless of the condition they found themselves in

Netizens have reacted to the video, sharing their opinions on the bond that the viral couple have shown on the internet since their popularity

Viral TikTok sensations, Godpapa The Greatest, known in private life as Daniel Chayah and his wife Empress Lupita, who is also known privately as Joycelyn Chayah, were remanded into police custody over the death of two out of their three children.

In a trending video capturing the moment, the couple looked fine and in love as they were transported to a psychiatric hospital for medical attention upon the order of a Tema District Magistrate Court.

Empress Lupita and husband show affection towards each on their way to hospital Photo credit: @kofitv

Source: Youtube

Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest show affection towards each other

Though convicted of murder and deemed psychologically troubled and unstable, the couple seemed to have a deeper understanding of love and did not forget to shower each other with affection.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The couple held hands in the video, showing affection to each other as they awaited their transportation to the hospital. They seemed to have each other's back, making witnesses wonder about the kind of bond that held them together.

Lupita and Godpapa reveal how their two children died

According to media journalist Kofi Adoma, who earlier drew the attention of the police to the bizarre happenings in their home, the judge realised they needed help.

Empress, who had been accused earlier of using charms on her husband Godpapa, told the court that one of their children, whose death they are being accused of and arrested for, died in the hospital.

They added that after another child got sick and was about to die, Godpapa The Greatest prayed for him to vanish into thin air, making the judge suspect they needed medical help.

Watch the video of Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of the couple showing love towards each other

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, hoping that the viral couple receive treatment and recover from their purported mental health issues.

@akuarevels1788 wrote:

I pray that God heals them so they can live happily ever after. The love is deep

@genevieveadu-temiah8038 said:

I pray they get their healing. Despite their situation, I've learnt to love and respect my partner better and stay playful because life can be that simple. All the best to them.

@comfortagyeman8465 commented:

Why they didn't separate them, if they separated them, they would be healed

Sister of murdered girl reveals she was about to travel out of the country

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaians reacted with passion to a video of Madwoa's sister, the sister of a lady who was murdered by her boyfriend, a police officer, discussing the final moments she shared with the mother of one.

The sister claimed that Madwoa was scheduled to visit the United States before the tragedy. People on social media have expressed a variety of feelings on the 26-year-old's agonising passing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh