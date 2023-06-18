Kwame Yogot has called on Dr Bawumia to ensure that his song is not used during his campaign

He said in a video that he wasn't informed of the decision and he is also not a member of the NPP

Netizens who reacted to the video are unhappy with the utterances of the musician

Fast-rising hiplife musician, Kenneth Kyeremateng, known in the music industry as Kwame Yogot has called out Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his campaign team.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of One Ghana TV, the young musician expressed unhappiness with the Vice President and his team for using his hit single Bibi Besi as a camping song.

Kwame Yogot appeals to Dr Bawumia not to use his song to campaign Photo credit: @Kwame Yogot @Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia/Facebook

Source: Facebook

It all happened on Friday, June 16, when the song was played for excited Dr Bawumia faithful who had converged at the New Patriotic Party(NPP) headquarters in Accra to see their preferred candidate file his nomination forms.

Making his grievances known, Kwame Yogot said he is not a member of either the ruling party or the National Democratic Congress(NDC).

Also, he added that the camp of Dr Bawumia did not seek his consent before using his song at the political event.

Finally, he revealed that he is the grandson of the embattled Mr James Gyakye Quayson and doesn't take lightly to it that his song is being used by the NPP considering all that they have put his grandfather through.

He, therefore, called on Dr Bawumia, appealing to him to ensure that his song is not used for his campaign going forward.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 152,000 views and over 1000 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the comment by Kwame Yogot

Social media users who reacted to the video were not happy with the utterances of the musician towards the Vice President.

Nana Kofi reacted:

As3m b3n koraa nie This country ankasa no… Then we should all stop playing the song till we come to seek permission from you

Ebenezer Kojo Otoo Baah commented:

The DJ playing has a License and he can play any kind of song.

Enock Nkansah added:

How do you get to know that he is the one requesting for your song try and be serious

Boateng Richard revealed:

Then you warn all Ghanaian DJs not to use your song without permission. My vice president never played your song but he only hires a DJ to work for him... The best person you should have an attack is the DJ.

Bawumia outlines his agenda

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has justified why he deserves to be Ghana's next president after Nana Akufo-Addo.

Dr Bawumia opined that he has delivered in his capacity as a Vice President and is ready to one step higher.

"I have built a solid track record of performance as vice president with an unflinching loyalty to our party and government through rain or shine", he told hundreds of party supporters.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh