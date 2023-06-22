Dede Ayew celebrated his former colleague with a touching post on Instagram after he announced that he was retiring from the sport

He posted old memories he shared with Ghana's all-time goal scorer and added a heartwarming message

Many of his followers join him in celebrating Asamoah Gyan in the comment section

Nottingham Forest attacker, Andre Dede Ayew, celebrated Asamoah Gyan after officially announcing his retirement on June 21, 2023.

Dede Ayew eulogises Asamoah Gyan. Image Credit: @andreayew10

Source: Instagram

Dede Ayew celebrates Asamoah Gyan

In the post, Dede Ayew wrote a heartfelt message to Ghana's all-time goal scorer and attached old pictures of moments they shared in the Black Stars camp.

The post also contained memorable moments between the two-star players when they were off the football pitch.

Dede Ayew's message to Asamoah Gyan

In the post, he called Asamoah Gyan a true warrior who served Ghana with so much pride and passion.

He added that the former Black Stars Captain would remain a great example to many in the sport.

"It was an absolute honour to have played 12 years with you on the national team," he added.

Dede Ayew further stated that the football game will dearly miss his exceptional talent on the pitch and that he wishes him all the best on his retirement.

"This beautiful game will miss you on the pitch. I wish you all the best in your retirement. YOU ARE A LEGEND @asamoah_gyan3," he concluded his message saying.

Below is a carousel post Dede Ayew made to honour Asamoah Gyan.

Ghanaians react to Dede Ayew's post

Ghanaians hail Asamoah Gyan and Dede Ayew for taking turns in being incredible captains of the Black Stars.

They also loved the heartwarming message he wrote for the talented striker.

See selected comments below:

janai_jayyy said:

Christian Atsu right there in the first slide! Sad

basileusgyamfi stated:

A job well done...The nation is proud of you. Guess who i spotted in the background

x_azagsi commented:

Wait oo ,the last picture nu, delete am abeg

moni_god_10 said:

Two Most International CAPS For The Nation ❤️

b.enjiilo commented:

You made history

harkhelwani said:

My captain is full of positivity. I love you forever ❤️❤️

iamuncul_gold stated:

@chris_atsu has soo soon forgotten... Greatest squad ever!

Source: YEN.com.gh