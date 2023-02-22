Children of an orphanage which benefited from Christian Atsu's generosity while he was alive are yet to come to terms with his death

The orphans who looked into the future with hope while the Black Stars midfielder was alive have been left hopeless and devastated at the news

Atsu, known for his humanitarian gestures, perished in the Turkey-Syrian earthquake, which has so far claimed close to 50,000 lives

Free-flowing tears, wailing and gnashing of teeth were the scenes at the Becky's Foundation orphanage recently.

The orphanage is one of the numerous that benefited from the immense humanitarian gesture of Christian Atsu while he was alive.

L-R: A collage of late Black Stars player Christian Atsu and some of the children at an orphanage

Children at Orphanage Atsu sponsored yet to come to terms with his death

The children are yet to come to terms with the death of the Black Stars midfielder, leaving them dejected and hopeless.

While alive, these kids looked onto the future with hope as they felt their dreams taking shape through the generosity of the former Chelsea player who perished in the Turkey-Syria earthquake.

At the news of the death of their benefactor, the kids broke down in tears while cataloguing the various supports they received from Atsu.

Through his ambassadorial role at Arms Around the Child, the former player adopted kids, parented them, paid their school fees and provided them with support crucial to their existence on earth.

Children at Orphanage Atsu sponsored break down after hearing of his death

According to a report by Accra-based GHOne TV, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the dejected children broke down in tears while speaking about the constant support they received from Atsu.

"Christian Atsu is like a father, an uncle, and a brother. In fact, he is our everything. He was our number one supporter doing countless things. He was the one giving us hope, getting us better education and a lot of support. But as I speak to you today, we are hopeless, and our heads are in our hands," one of the teary-eyed kids said.

Another girl who couldn't hold back her tears also recounted the fun moments with Atsu, saying she misses the former Newcastle United player.

"Every time he comes here, they organise a party for us. Sometimes he sends us to Shoprite to enjoy ourselves. He said he was going to play football. I miss him so much."

Christian Atsu was noted for his philanthropic gestures, which went beyond his immediate family and loved ones.

He supported orphans and secured freedom for inmates convicted and fined for petty crimes.

He was confirmed dead in the earthquake after his body was recovered from the rubble on February 18, 2023, twelve days after the quake.

The viral video has drawn emotional comments from netizens some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@Sikaniibelebele

Ah this is the saddest video I’ve watched so far. Ah ah ah ah ah …

@IsraelOpata

How I wish he is alive with his leg broken rather than dying

@eapasera

Christian Atsu’s benevolence was really massive. I wept after seeing this video.

@Michael55592801

Oh charlie am in tears this morning, I wish I never watch it

@Fls2020

Let us make it normal to celebrate the living. Why do we often hear of such deeds only when the kind person dies??? This could have been a news item before his death. Maybe other people would have supported too.

Christian Atsu: What late Black Stars player will be remembered for

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu was widely touted as a humanitarian par excellence.

He’s said to have impacted and touched the lives of many not only through his footballing skills and deft touches but through his philanthropic gestures.

The 31-year-old Hatayspor midfielder is fondly remembered for constructing educational facilities for schools across the country, paying school fees of needy but brilliant students, and securing freedom for prisoners who couldn’t pay their fines among others.

