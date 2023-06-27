Ghanaian blogger and YouTuber Zionfelix's YouTube account has been hacked, with all his videos made private

The illustrious blogger has shared a video on his Facebook page talking about his struggles to get back into his account

Fans and supporters of the blogger have shared encouraging words with him with hopes that he gets back his account which has been hacked for the second time

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has lost his YouTube account to a group of hackers who took over the channel a few hours ago on June 27, 2023.

The blogger has shared a video of his struggles to get his account back on Facebook, encouraging his followers to help him report the issue.

In a shocking turn of events, Zionfelix has again fallen victim to a hacking incident targeting his popular YouTube channel, Zionfelix TV.

In the video shared on Facebook, the influential content creator shared his distressing experience in a heartfelt video which sought to inform his followers of the unfortunate circumstance.

The ace blogger revealed that he had attempted to get back into the account after he was earlier notified through an e-mail that he was attempting to change his passwords, an action he knew nothing about.

Zionfelix, who had earlier been called out for some details in his videos added that the videos on his channel had been made private, with a group of hackers streaming on his channel using the popular US billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla logo.

He urged his fans to stream content on other channels and help tweet about the incident as he awaits the recovery of the account by YouTube's IT staff.

Watch the video of Zionfelix detailing his struggles below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Zionfelix's YouTube account being hacked

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the news, urging Zionfelix to exercise patience and encouraging him that he'll get his account back.

Koffi Bible wrote:

Don't worry bro. When they finish with you, then u get it back. We live to learn. Condolences

Oheneba Ayisi said:

Sorry bro...nothing can stop ur progress…we meuvvve

Kwakye Stephen said:

Just employ an IT guru to serve as a backup worker for ur team ok. It's important going to the top with this kind of work. Just advice though.

MTV GHANA wrote:

I can feel the pain on ur face, Nana. Kafra, it shall be well

YouTuber Wode Maya's account gets hacked

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that one of the most popular YouTubers in Africa, Wode Maya, lost his 1.26 million subscriber channel to hackers in a related incident.

The videos were all erased and the Wode Maya channel's name was changed to MicroStrategy. Following the development, the well-known African vlogger's fans expressed their sadness and wished he could restore the channel quickly.

