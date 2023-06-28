Rapper Sarkodie has allegedly responded to claims levelled up against him by Yvonne Nelson in her book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

In the book, the actress claimed Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010, and she had to get rid of the pregnancy because she was not ready

In what many have described as a brutal and dramatic response, Sarkodie allegedly responded to Yvonne in his latest song, Try Me, which is causing chaos on social media

Rapper Sarkodie has allegedly addressed the allegations made against him by actress Yvonne Nelson in her recent book titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie addresses Yvonne Nelson Photo Source: Sarkodie

Source: Facebook

In her book, Nelson claimed that Sarkodie impregnated her back in 2010, and she had to terminate the pregnancy because she was not ready to become a mother at that time.

Furthermore, she accused Sarkodie of neglecting her and failing to check up on her after the procedure.

Seemingly responding to these accusations, Sarkodie has released a new song titled Try Me, which has sparked both chaos and excitement on social media platforms. The song, uploaded on Sarkodie's official YouTube page, made its debut in the early hours of Wednesday, June 28.

Sarkodie's alleged response to Yvonne Nelson's claims has been described by many as brutal and dramatic. Fans and followers were taken aback by his decision to address the allegations in such a public manner. The release of Try Me has intensified the ongoing discussion surrounding the alleged incident between the rapper and the actress.

Social media platforms have been buzzing with reactions to Sarkodie's response, with fans and critics alike sharing their opinions on the matter. The song's lyrics and Sarkodie's delivery have sparked debates and discussions, further fueling the already heightened interest in the controversy.

Sarkodie's Try Me sparks massive reactions

Some peeps were glad Sarkodie addressed the issue, whiles others were unhappy with his approach

GbaneMaten74550 said:

Salah meat dey serve already king sark

Mawunya_ commented:

Until the lion tells the tale of the story, the story will always glory the hunter. Now Sarkodie is clear

Madida_DmL wrote:

Herrr. Sark I hail oo bahd bahd... "Don't come n claim good girl, you're for the streets"

Things Yvonne Nelson endured in high school

In another story, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson wrote about her time at Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School in her memoir.

She disclosed the wretched conditions that existed, which had made her time in school difficult.

The CEO of NY Productions had added that some of her friends who had options had left for other schools with better facilities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh