CEO and founder of Special Ice Limited, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Ɔdadeɛ Global Executives celebrated PRESEC’s Shark Quiz season 6 winners

There was a display of a variety of meals on a well-decorated table of flowers and lanterns

Many people took to social media to talk about how the boys were being treated well as they applauded the alumni community

Ɔdadeɛ Global President, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong and his Global Executives celebrated PRESEC’s Shark Quiz Season 6 winners.

A dinner was held on June 28, 2023, at the residence of Dr Ofori Sarpong.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong hosts a plush dinner For Presec students who bagged the Shark Quiz trophy. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom @ghhyper1 @nkonkonsa

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong hosts Presec students at his residence

Videos of the Ghanaian business mogul Dr Ofori Sarpong treating the winners of the season 6 edition of Shark Quiz have emerged online.

Videos show a good display of meals garnished on a table decorated with beautiful lights and flowers.

The dinner was to applaud them for a job well done in bringing glory to the school's name.

Below is a video of the students arriving at the residence of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Below are videos of the lavish dinner inside Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's plush mansion.

Below is a video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong arriving at the dinner he held for the student winners from his alma mater.

Edem storms Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's plush mansion and performs at dinner

Ghanaian rapper Edem was spotted at the dinner entertaining the students and guests.

He performed his smashing hit songs which got many of them standing on their feet and dancing.

Below are videos of Edem spotted at the residence of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Ghanaians react to the videos

Many people took to the comment section to praise Dr Ofori Sarpong for giving the winners a treat at his residence.

Others also shared the admiration they have for the school in the comment section.

quarme_galazy said:

Someone came to the dinner holding his jotter, na excursion dem dem dey go or dinner

iam._edudzi stated:

Oh Dr. that support and encouragement for these youngsters, you’re doing a great job and am happy for these boys. God bless you, I know the average students will thrive to be at the top.

belindabonney remarked:

God bless you papa continue to be a blessing to many generations

david_akuokoh_jnr1 said:

Presec odade3 forever

quayejnr23 commented:

❤️❤️ congratulations PRESEC

rockson.ruth said:

God bless him always for appreciating the Boys

Presec students tour Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's garages

In another related story reported by YEN.com.gh, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong gave students of his alma mater Presec access to his garage filled with luxury cars.

The elated students took out their phones and camera to take pictures while others sat in the luxury cars and explored its features.

