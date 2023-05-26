Ghanaian actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Samuel Yaw Dabo, has said Ghana Black Stars' player Kudus has a wonderful personality

He stated that Mohammed Kudus gave him a comfortable stay after he met him at Ajax and had an interesting conversation with him

Dabo added that Dortmund footballer Jude Bellingham hailed Otto Addo and asked Dabo to adher to his advice since Addo has impacted his career

Ghanaian actor and founder of Dabo Soccer Academy, Samuel Yaw Dabo, said that Ghanaian and Ajax footballer Mohammed Kudus was very hospitable when he visited him in the Netherlands.

He added that Dortmund FC's star player Jude Bellingham made some revelations about ex-Black Stars coach Otto Addo that excited him.

Dabo talks about his experience with Kudus

During an interview on Wontumi TV, Dabo revealed that Mohammed Kudus is someone he could call a brother. He made this statement after being asked about how Kudus reacted when he visited him.

The Kumawood actor, who trended during his stay in Spain, indicated that Kudus was motivational in his conversations with him. He said the footballer told him about how he played for almost five years at a Ghanaian football academy, Right to Dream, before qualifying for the Danish club Nordsjælland.

He narrated:

When I met Kudus, we had an interesting conversation, Kudu is a brother. He motivated me and made me realise that football academy work demands time. He said he was at Right to Dream for about four to five years before playing for qualifiers and leaving for Nordsjælland.

Jude Bellingham explains the need for Dabo to listen to Otto Addo

Dabo further stated that Jude Bellingham told him about the impact of Otto Addo on his life and how he had contributed to his football career. He detailed that Bellingham advised him to take Otto Addo's advice seriously to ensure he attains higher heights.

Dabo said:

Jude Bellingham also told me that Otto Addo had greatly impacted his life and contributed massively to his football career. He advised that I always listen to him and take advice from him.

Watch the video of Dabo's interview below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dabo's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Dabo's interview and acknowledged his intelligence, urging stakeholders to learn from his smart ways.

Boloski Entertainment said:

Our leaders should learn from him

Arimiyawu Najib wrote:

This guy has really learned a lot, which is good for him

Ameto Blogg added:

Otoo addo is a good scout coach

Myztha Ebɛn posted:

Great lesson he had there. He will produce good players in the future

Dabo explains why he said he is 24 years in an interview

