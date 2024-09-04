KiDi was left pleasantly surprised when a young boy who joined him on stage sang his latest hit song, 'Lomo Lomo', word for word

The little boy was cheered on by the large crowd at the show as he sang the tune and even sang Black Sherif's part as well

Two men who were impressed with the performance joined the boy on the stage to shower him with money

Ghanaian musician KiDi was thoroughly impressed when a young boy joined him on stage and flawlessly performed his latest hit song, 'Lomo Lomo'.

Ghanaian musician KiDi watches as a young boy sings 'Lomo Lomo'. Photo source: kiDimusic

The boy sang every word of the song, including Black Sherif's part, impressing both KiDi and the large crowd in attendance.

The boy was called up from the audience and confidently took the microphone. While the instrumental of the song played, he delivered the lyrics with precision, winning over the crowd.

His performance was applauded with loud cheers while KiDi stood aside, looking on with a look of elation on his face.

His performance was handsomely awarded when two men from the audience joined him on stage and showered him with money.

Young boy impresses Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Toosweetama_Annan said:

"Good microphone technique, good composure , high confidence and had control on the song. BIG STAR"

scazzy wrote:

"He get the vibes he needs a lil dance moves e go balance ruff"

Miss Fibi said:

"So dem go give the small boy the money sprayed on?"

MELODY commented:

"I swear this boy is very talented ooo.🔥"

Adepamoda said:

"1 Don from nsoroma I really love this boy 🥰"

ᴳᴼᴰ ᴸᴱᴹᴹᴱ ᴮᴱ ᴳᴿᴱᴬᵀ said:

"1 Don performs better than Lasmid and Kuame Eugene combined 😂"

Moody commented:

"So no one saw how the guy picking the money wants a cut?"

