United Showbiz has featured Ghanaian singer Mzbel on the upcoming edition of the entertainment show

Controversial relationship counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt has been announced as another guest on the show, stirring controversies

Fans of the entertainment show have revealed their anticipation towards the show, while others hoped Mzbel would come along with her newly born baby

Ghanaian singer Mzbel has been revealed as a guest on the United Showbiz entertainment show alongside controversial counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt. Netizens have since shared their anticipation towards the upcoming edition of the show.

Flyer announcing MzBel and Counsellor Lutterodt as guests on the United Showbiz causes a stir Photo credit: @utvghana @mzbeldaily

United Showbiz has developed a reputation for presenting guests from a variety of backgrounds, which frequently results in intriguing and occasionally contentious dialogues.

Mzbel, who recently welcomed a new addition to her family, is expected to make an appearance on the show and possibly, detail her journey through her pregnancy.

However, what has truly ignited anticipation among fans and followers is the announcement that the Counsellor Lutterodt, will join her as a guest on the show.

This unexpected pairing, shared in a post on Instagram, has sparked a wave of reactions among fans, who eagerly await the clash of opinions and personalities.

See the flyer for the United Showbiz's next edition below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the trending flyer of the United Showbiz show

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the photo, calling out UTV for using a photo of MzBel and her newly born baby.

godwin_daterush commented:

Is Mzbel's baby also a guest on the show?

_quophy_vandamme commented:

UTV nso nso. Couldn’t you get any picture of Mzbel than this?

ms_chealson commented:

So upon all the pictures Mzbel has is this the only picture you could use as your flier, oh daabi

elyon_bakery commented:

@utvghana you people like konkonsa paa eiiii

kwesi_boateng_junior commented:

Make you guys no discuss YN & Sark issues this time around ooo we beg you! There are many pressing issues to discuss In the entertainment industry

United Showbiz records high traffic

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Despite Media's Peacefmonline has celebrated a milestone achieved by their sister station UTV.

During the VGMA night under the new host of the United Showbiz, MzGee, the show reached about 26k views on Facebook alone.

Followers of the station have celebrated the high patronage, as some promised to keep supporting them.

Source: YEN.com.gh