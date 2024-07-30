Actress Fella Makafui proved to media personality Berla Mundi that she was in fact good at playing tennis

She shared a video on her Instagram page and threw shade at Berla, getting her to respond in the comments

Many people tagged Berla to acknowledge Fella's efforts, while others jokingly mocked her in the video

Actress Fella Makafui threw shade at media personality Berla Mundi by taking to the tennis court to flaunt her skills after the latter doubted her.

Fella Makafui shades Berla Mundi and flaunts her tennis skills on the court. Image Credit: @fellamakafui and @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui flaunts tennis skills

The video of Fella flaunting her tennis skills came after she posted beautiful pictures rocking her tennis-themed outfit: a white top and a white slow-moving mini-skirt.

In the trending video, she held the racket with her dominant hand, the right one, throwing the tennis ball in the air with her left hand and serving it.

In the caption of the Instagram post, renowned businesswoman Fella Makafui mentioned doubters, including Berla, who did not believe she was good at the sport.

"To all those doubting, shebi you have seen it now? Don’t play 😂😂😂😩😩😩 someone should tag berla mundi 😩😩😂"

Reacting to Fella's video, the ever-gorgeous Berla was not impressed with the actress's skills. She commented that Fella should have someone play the ball back to her, and her response would determine whether she was good at the sport or not.

"Eeeiiii but we wanted more ooo . At least let the person play the ball back so we see how you respond? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Below is the video of Fella flaunting her tennis skills:

Reactions to video of Fella playing tennis

Many people in the comment section were impressed with Fella Makafui's skills on the court. Below are the reviews from fans:

tilly_hipsy said:

"Alaaaa Fella Williams wati😂😂😂

lordina_splisker said:

"😂😂😂people get problem seeing someone happy make dem sick"

spatter809 said:

"😮wow our world wide Fella😍❤️"

jaydenkwans said:

"😂😂 love the effort! Eventually you can serve from the back of the line 🙏🏿🙏🏿"

euniq_hairmpire said:

"Serena Williams got nothing on you ❤️"

official_emilie_gh said:

"Looking cute 😍"

kid_kwesi1 said:

"@berlamundi please kindly check your opponent she ain’t playing"

Below is the pic of Fella Makafui in her tennis outfit:

Fella and Island spotted hanging out

YEN.com.gh also reported that Fella Makafui and her daughter, Island Frimpong, warmed hearts after hanging out.

A video showed them interacting in a car, with the actress implying that they had enjoyed a date night out together.

The video of the mother and daughter sparked many reactions from social media users, who commented on them.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh