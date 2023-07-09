Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson shared her relationship status after the shocking details in her memoir

The actress disclosed some of her failed relationships in the book, including a brief fling with rapper Sarkodie

She also revealed what led to her breakup with Nigerian singer Iyanyan in her book

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson said she believes in love but not the kind that is happening between today's couples.

Yvonne Nelson disclosed that she wished she could fall in love again but is afraid of the tricks people in relationships play on each other.

According to her, although she is single, she is not searching for a lover.

The Ghanaian actress's love life was scrutinised after she released her memoir. The book detailed some of her amorous relationships, which didn't work out.

In a short interview with ighanaian, Yvonne Nelson said:

The love you see around these days is all a scam. I believe in love and wish I could fall in love and do all the lovely-dovey stuff. But the love we see around these days is all a scam.

I'm single. I'm not searching, but I know that one day how someone will find me.

Peeps react to Yvonne Nelson saying present-day love is a scam

Some were in agreement that love in this generation is lost. While others pointed out that Yvonne Nelson has just been unfortunate in the love department.

kobby_king_gh commented:

It’s a scam because u don’t focus on just one man that's why it’s a scam to you

bamb.am4413 commented:

Pretty n intelligent. I just realized she’s even prettier than quotation madam. herrr life boi.

richlords6 commented:

She's healing . I can feel it in her voice

Yvonne Nelson calls her mother wicked as she searches for her father

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Yvonne Nelson described her mother's behaviour after two failed paternity tests.

According to her, her mother has refused to name her biological father.

Yvonne narrated in her memoir that the two men her mother said were fathers both failed the DNA tests she conducted with them.

