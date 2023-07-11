Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah has flaunted huge sums of money and his properties in a video and has got his fans reacting

The spiritual leader urged his followers to continue believing in God since he had achieved a lot by trusting in Him

He detailed that the GH¢20k cash he flaunted in the video was a gift from someone to cater for his data bundle expenses

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah known privately as Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah flaunted huge sums of money and his luxurious vehicles during a Facebook live video.

Ajagurajah flaunts GH¢20k and luxurious Benz and Mazda cars Photo credit: @ajagurajah_official

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared the live video of Ajagurajah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as the Ajagurajah movement, on his Facebook page.

Ajagurajah flaunted a substantial sum of GH¢20,000 in cash and the latest luxurious Mazda and Benz models, wowing his followers. The controversial spiritual figure used the opportunity to share words of wisdom and encourage his followers to have faith in God to attain similar blessings.

Ajagurajah's flamboyant display of wealth has sparked a mixed reaction among some netizens.

While some of his followers hailed his accomplishments and viewed them as a testament to the power of spirituality, others criticized the public flaunting of his wealth.

Ajagurajah said:

"I received this GH¢20k this morning as a gift. The person asked me to use it for my data bundle. I have received countless gifts from people because I trust in God. The Ajagurajah angel has done this for me today, and you could benefit from it too if you trust in God".

Watch the video of Ajagurajah talking about his properties below:

Some Ghanaisnreacted to Akuapem Poloo's video

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, calling out Ajagurajah for deceiving his followers, while some followers followed directions given to them by Ajagurajah.

Emma Nuel commented:

Those writing powers, let us know when you receive yours

Duah Collins commented:

Concert saaa

Felix Dornu Lomotey commented:

Ajagurajah Powers

Randolph Annor Aduachie commented:

Ghana y3d3 s3 aluguntugui, gui! Medaase

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier thatAjagurajah thoroughly explained why Black Sherif might have joined a cult.

According to Ajagurajah, Black Sherif must defend himself against Ghanaians. In a TikTok video, he also informed viewers about the evil entity saw at the show.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh