Ghanaian musician Black Sherif paused his university education to pursue music full time

The fast-rising star said he entered the lecture hall eight times before he quit school

His revelation has started a debate about the importance of education to entertainers

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherrif, popularly known as Black Sherif, reveals how often he attended lectures before dropping out of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).

In a Twitter interview, Black Sherif revealed that he had just attended lectures a few times before leaving school.

His revelation has fuelled conversation about how creatives value education.

A photo of Black Sherif Image credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

A video of Black Sherif granting a short interview after his performance at a festival in the United Kingdom has gone viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the footage, a blogger in the UK thanked the singer for making good tunes while quizzing him singer about his experience in school while studying for his degree in marketing.

The blogger asked, "We are glad you quit school to pursue music. Thank you for that. You studied marketing in your first year at the university. I want to know something. For that one year studying Marketing, did you learn anything that you can tell me about Marketing?"

To which Black Sherif responded, "Nah, I went to class like eight times; I played Fifa as well.

Watch the video below:

Black Sherif disclosed his method for dealing with online trolls and cyberbullying

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Black Sherif deals with negativity online from hateful trolls.

The singer said he spends less time online to avoid seeing hateful comments from people.

Black Sherif added that if he sees those comments, he quickly logs offline to protect his peace.

After watching the interview, many people said Black Sherif was very mature in his response.

Black Sherif says he's not spending money on luxury cars, shows off his one motorbike

In other news, YEN.com.gh wrote about Black Sherif's confession about not owning a car.

Despite his fame and successful career, Black Sherif said he only has one motorcycle that was gifted to him in an interview with Zionfelix.

Many people applauded Black Sherif after watching the interview for his smart choice.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh