Ghanaian rap star Sarkodie has just put out a clean version of his popular song Try Me on YouTube, which has sparked a lot of reactions from his fans. Many people think it was a smart move by the rapper to upload a new version of the song.

Try Me is a controversial song where Sarkodie talks about his past relationship with Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson. The song is based on Nelson's book, where she talks openly about their romantic involvement in 2010.

With the release of the clean version, Sarkodie has seemingly aimed to address the public's concerns regarding the explicit nature of the original track. By providing an alternative rendition, he allows fans who may have been uncomfortable with the explicit content to enjoy his music without reservations.

Fans have shared their reactions on social media to the clean version of Try Me. They appreciated Sarkodie's decision and felt it was a good idea. They also liked the new lyrics because they still capture the spirit of the original song but are more suitable for a wider audience.

Fans praise Sarkodie

Fans of the rapper praised him for being smart and profiting from the controversy

soldierboy522 said:

King sark all the way. The brotherhood is proud of you. Don't mind the people who are insulting you

valencywiry1924 wrote:

Cashing out in another version I love sarkodie

mclord4716 said:

This is what haters hate to see. But, hey, we ain't stopping

Rapper addresses Sarkodie's Try Me song

In another story, An ardent fan of Yvonne Nelson has released a diss track for Sarkodie.

The rapper said Sarkodie should have acted maturely in the wake of his feud with Yvonne Nelson.

Netizens, who reacted to the song and praised the rapper for his show of creativity.

