Don Little visited an orphanage and spent time with the kids, putting smiles on their faces

In one of the videos from his visit, Don Little happily participated in a dance competition with the kids

The actor, known for his diminutive stature, was teased by many social media users that he had found his playmates

Don Little, the Ghanaian actor and comedian, visited an orphanage home over the weekend and left an indelible mark on the hearts of the kids there.

Don Little Dances With Orphanage kids Photo Source: Don Little (Facebook)

The visit was a heartwarming one as Don Little spent time playing and bonding with the kids and even got involved in a hilarious dancing competition that has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, Don Little, energetically danced alongside the kids, matching them step for step as they all bust out their best moves.

The kids were thrilled to have Don Little around, and they all enjoyed dancing and laughing with him.

The video has been widely shared on social media, with users finding it hilarious that Don Little, who is known for his diminutive stature, was able to find his playmates in the kids at the orphanage. Many users teased him, saying that he had finally found people who were his own size.

Despite the teasing, it was clear that Don Little's visit had a profound impact on the kids at the orphanage. For many of them, it was a chance to forget their troubles and enjoy themselves with a celebrity.

Folks Tease Don Little

Kingsley Zorve598 wrote:

he dey do talented kids or what

caleb commented:

we thank God you find your praying mates now

user4013031351177 said:

so now don little is part of kidi dance

♎Junior fresh(Bema 1st Born)♎ commented:

ad3n Sunday school anaa

