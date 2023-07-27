At 96 years old it is expected that one will stay home and be attended to often by younger family members or friends

However, it is not the same for Opanyin Kofi Kakraba who gets to the Dansoman Keep Fit Club before 6 am

He is currently the only surviving founding member of the Dansoman Keep Fit Club and is always present to exercise

Opanyin Kofi Kakraba is a 96-year-old man who is proving to people around him that one can be old and still exercise to keep fit.

The former military man still has been a member of the Dansoman Keep fit club since its establishment in 1983. He is currently the only surviving founding member of the club.

"I've been with them throughout. Before 6 O'clock I will be here to take them around. We have to start at 6 O'clock sharp, then jog to SSNIT flats and back. Then we form groups to have a series of events," the elderly man said.

He said the discipline trait he acquired during his military days has helped him to . Kofi Kakraba said everyone must exercise because it is a good thing.

"At least three times in a week, on your own, just walk for some distance. By doing these exercises, you are exercising the whole body, the whole eyes, and the mind. The exercise is good."

At the Dansoman Keep Fit Club, Kofi Kakraba has become an inspiration to other members, both young and old, for his commitment and readiness to exercise.

Watch the video below

Comments from social media users

There have been several reactions to the video shared by TV3. Most people who commented wished Kofi Kakraba good health and hoped to emulate him.

Read some of the comments below:

@Touching Lives Tv said:

Wooow. More strength in Jesus mighty name Amen … I thank God for your life sir…

@Naomi Quansima Acquah wrote:

Very impressive! Eeeiiii... laziness is a disease ampa. Come see me still in bed stretching myself to sleep again

@Blessing Multi Consult commented:

Wow! That's awesome! I Tap Into Age Blessing

@Kofi Ankomah indicated:

Amazing!!!!! wishing you many more healthy years filled with happiness.

@Eduku Danyi Jnr said:

Wow May God take you beyond 100!

@Karney Boat wrote:

Pass me your blessings grandpa

