Rapper Kofi Kinaata dropped a heartfelt message to Fante kenkey vendors who have resorted to using rubber in the preparation of the famous Ghanaian delicacy

He asked a number of questions pertaining to the new method of preparing the food and advised them to desist since it was not healthy

While others laughed as he spoke Fante in the video, Sister Deborah, Nikki Samonas and others were of the same view that the rubber should not be used

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata has bemoaned the use of white polythene rubber used in the preparation of the popular Ghanaian delicacy Fante kenkey.

In a heartfelt plea he made in the video, he questioned the sellers why they use rubber to wrap around the kenkey dough before wrapping it with leaves and boiling it.

Unwrapping the leaves off the kenkey, he noticed that there was a white rubber covering the kenkey.

He stated that using rubber in making food in the country is too much. Citing some examples, he said rubbers are used to tie groundnut, plantain and everything else.

"What type of life is this? When did this design come into existence? When was it launched and we did not hear about it?" he questioned in the video.

He said that the leaves covering the kenkey dough are medicinal and that using rubber to create that barrier is unhealthy.

He pleaded with them to refrain from using rubber because our ancestors never used it and lived for so many years without it.

"Did we ask for rubber? When did we, the consumers, organise a meeting to request rubber be used?"

Kofi Kinaata complains about the new method of Fante kenkey preparation.

Ghanaians commend Kofi Kinaata for speaking up

Many people commended Kofi Kinaata for using his huge platform to address the issue if using rubber in preparing food in the country.

Speaking Fante in the video had many people laughing hard in the comment section as well.

kobe_boujee said:

Them see say Ghanaians dey love rubber

nikkisamonas commented:

It was just 3 days ago I was saying this. Loud it brother.

freezy_macbones_official_ stated:

Bro Kofi you never get old. Bro look like 17 years old boy Heathy active. Well done, keep . #effiakumalove

sophiasoofire said:

We already have too much rubber waste…I agree with this message

ohemaa_akua_ahenkan stated:

The Fante President has Spoken!

belindabaidoo stated:

Yep everything healthy for us, it’s been thrown away.

ghanawoman22 said:

My question is, where did u get this kenkey? Cos it's too big...Play a song about it, and they will get this message

nsafoahemaa remarked:

Real vibe, because it's poisonous!

gifty_eyram_gh_beautyqueen opined:

Kofi is funny as hell.. he be serious smiling, and respectful at the same time.. enjoy your fante kenkey saa..team move, ahhhsaay❤️

