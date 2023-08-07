United Showbiz audience watched on as two giant entertainment journalists battled it out on TV

After a heated back and forth, MzGee ended that show with a word of caution for Ola Michaels and Abeiku Santana

But Abeiku Santana stood his ground on how MzGee should have conducted the show

Ghanaian journalist, MzGee and Abeiku Santana brawled on United Showbiz after Abeiku criticised MzGee's question on live TV.

According to MzGee, another industry player had called Beverly Afaglo bitter for saying that single successful actresses are lacking in the marital department.

But Abeiku Santana condemned MzGee for bringing up the topic because it portrayed Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo badly.

Even though Abeiku Santana had earlier said MzGee was the best journalist in Ghana, he sang a different song on United Showbiz.

He criticised MzGee's questioning, saying it was not beneficial for listeners and viewers. Abeiku Santana:

We like pushing negative and sensational news. I'm included. Ola, Arnold and Vida too. Instead, let's throw light on other positive things, like the group who drove to London.

After settling tempers and before she ended the show, MzGee had a message for Abeiku Santana. She said:

On a very serious note, Dr Abbey Aggrey Abeiku Santana and Ola Micheal, I'm disappointed in you guys. Santana, you do worse than this, and nobody calls you to order on your show.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Abeiku Santana and MzGee clash on United Showbiz

Many expressed worry over the frequent host-guest fights on the show. At the same time, some wondered if that was the reason for McBrown's exit from the show.

Ohenewa Bekoe commented:

I now get why Mac Brown left the show…. The purpose of it is to promote negativity and bring people down.. UTV Should reconsider their main objective for this show.

Rita Danquah Okyere commented:

Well done, Mzgee. I like you very much, but be mindful of how you sometimes ask questions, it really creates a lot of confusion. My humble advice.

Sis Yaa Trimude commented:

Honestly, this show is turning into something else.

