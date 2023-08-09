Mohammed Kudus, in a TikTok video shared by Ajax Amsterdam's official account, gave a young boy in the crowd a match ball

This happened after a football match as Kudus noticed the young boy in the crowd and walked to the stands to hand him the ball

The young chap had a look of excitement and unbelief written on his face as he tightly hugged the football with joy

Ajax Amsterdam star man, Mohammed Kudus, in a heartwarming and touching display of sportsmanship, made a young fan happy with a kind gesture he made.

A TikTok video shared by Ajax Amsterdam's official account captured the heartwarming scene, where Kudus handed over a match ball to a young boy in the crowd, leaving both the lucky fan and onlookers in delight.

The heartwarming incident took place shortly after a football match. Amidst the excitement of the game's conclusion, Kudus spotted a young boy among the passionate crowd. Touched by the young fan's enthusiasm, Kudus made his way towards the stands to appreciate the boy.

As the young boy's eyes widened with astonishment and disbelief, Kudus extended the match ball towards him. A few folks in the crowd watched in happiness, sharing in the young boy's joyous moment. The boy's face lit up with a mix of excitement and disbelief as he tightly hugged the football. It is no surprise Kudus is a fan favourite. He has a likeable personality.

Fans praise Kudus' kind gesture

Social media users were happy about Kudus' kind gesture and praised him.

Kudus meets pretty fan

In another story, Mohammed Kudus sometime back visited Nima, where he grew up and got a warm reception from the community.

A crowd walked with Kudus on the streets and the most excited person among them was a lady Kudus walked side by side with.

Many women have been fighting for the young superstar's heart since he stole the spotlight at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh