Kumawood star Portia Asare Boateng is looking forward to marrying for the third time

Her optimism follows the collapse of her second marriage about two years after her wedding to Raymond Kwaku Marfo.

Confirming her divorce, the actress indicated that she was not going to quit on marriage because she experienced divorce on two occasions

Ghanaian actress Portia Asare Boateng has confirmed the rumours that her second marriage has collapsed.

On July 1, 2021, Portia Asare married Raymond Kwaku Marfo in a lovely ceremony. Photos from the wedding went viral on social media.

That was her second marriage, having divorced her first husband, Pastor John Wilberforce, whom she married in 2013.

Barely two years after her wedding, a rumour surfaced on social media that the Kumawood star's marriage was on the brink. While she flaunted her wedding ring to dispel the rumour, it did not end.

Portia Asare is unperturbed after her 2nd marriage collapses

In a recent interview, Portia Asare confirmed the divorce, emphasizing not letting the setback break her spirit.

"I am not a quitter. Nothing defeats me except going against the will of God. I won't give up just because I've been divorced twice. I am not at a disadvantage. The Lord says He will order my steps. He is the one who tells me where to go," she said.

The voluptuous actress said she was determined not to let this experience define her and expressed her willingness to remarry should the opportunity arise.

"I am not ready now, but if marriage comes 10,000 times, I will marry 10,000 times. I have a long way to go," she said.

