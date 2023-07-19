Nana Ama McBrown's viral fan Osanju shared a video where his mother was narrating how she was hailed at the marketplace as McBrown's in law

Osanju, who earlier went viral for expressing his love for McBrown, finally got to meet her in person and was even featured on her show

When he shared his mother's funny experience on TikTok, he was left stunned when McBrown popped up in the comment section, commenting that she could not wait to meet her in law

Nana Ama McBrown's avid fan, Osanju, shared a delightful video on social media which showed his mother narrating a memorable encounter at the marketplace where she was unexpectedly hailed as McBrown's in-law due to her son's close relationship with the renowned actress.

Osanju gained internet fame previously when his affectionate messages for McBrown went viral. His admiration for the actress caught her attention, and the two finally had the chance to meet in person. To add to his excitement, Osanju was even invited to appear on McBrown's Onua Show Time show, making the experience even more surreal for him.

In the heartwarming video shared on TikTok, Osanju's mother recounted how several excited individuals greeted her as McBrown's in-law after they watched Osanju appear on the actress's show.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, attracting numerous likes, shares, and comments from netizens who found the story both charming and amusing. However, the real surprise awaited Osanju when he saw a comment from none other than Nana Ama McBrown herself. The actress playfully responded that she could not wait to meet her newfound "in-law" in person.

Osanju and mother warm hearts

martinluther said:

nana keep it up I really like what you do.We dey your back

user9061254981097 wrote:

the from is for me OSANJU the Nana Ana darling

Ama_Shalom1 reacted:

Eei our mom is too serious and funnymommy take your two ✌️✌️

Osanju's hometown folks hail him

Source: YEN.com.gh