Nana Ama McBrown has offered to pay the school fees of a 16-year-old girl who dropped out after getting pregnant

McBrown made the promise when she met the girl, who was about to give birth, at Bekwai Government Hospital

The girl could not hold her emotions after McBrown's promise as she started crying, touching hearts on social media

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has promised to help a young lady, who is about to give birth, through school after her safe delivery.

McBrown made a donation to the Bekwai Government Hospital as she celebrated her 46th birthday on Tuesday, August 15. 2023.

The star actress visited the maternity ward of the hospital to interact with new mothers and also handed them some gift packages.

Nana Ama McBrown has promised to pay the school fees of a pregnant young girl Photo source: @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

During her interactions with the nursing mothers after donating a truckload of items, McBrown came across a girl who was in labour at the hospital.

McBrown shows love to pregnant 16-year-old girl in labour

The actress got closer to the young girl to ask if she would like to continue her education after delivering her baby.

The girl, who is reported to be 16 years old, replied in the affirmative, adding that she would like to continue at Bekwai Wesley High School.

McBrown then promised to pay the girl's school fees and feeding when she returned to school. The benevolent actress asked her to see the doctor after delivery in order to contact her.

The gesture by McBrown overwhelmed the girl, who could not hold her tears.

See the video shared by Kobby Kyei:

McBrown's gesture and girl's reaction touch hearts

eve_nat1 said:

When we say some babies are blessings, this is what we meant

lewis_ray_jnr said:

McBrown dier forget o. proper woman!!

ceenanacee said:

Kyerese I can't love nana ama less, such a good woman, God bless you

Source: YEN.com.gh