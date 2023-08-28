Shatta Wale, in a video, sat in the comfort of his abode and happily watched his kids, Majesty and Cherissa swim

The musician was all smiles and laughter and said it was a dream come true to see his children enjoy the fruits of his labour

Shatta took videos of the two kids and expressed amazement at their swimming skills, especially Majesty, who effortlessly floated on the water

Renowned Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale was seen expressing his joy as he watched his beloved children, Majesty and Cherissa, enjoy themselves in his swimming pool. The artiste was captured on camera sitting comfortably in his compound, visibly delighted by the sight before him.

The video showed Shatta Wale with a large smile, his laughter echoing in the background as he observed his kids showcase their swimming talents. He expressed how much happiness it brought him to witness his offspring enjoying the rewards of his hard work and dedication.

Shatta Wale said this was more than just a moment for him but a realization of a dream he had longed for.

During the video, Shatta Wale enthusiastically filmed his two youngsters, capturing their swimming session. He marvelled at their swimming prowess, with special admiration for his son, Majesty, who effortlessly floated on the water. Majesty's ability to float so effortlessly brought even more happiness to Shatta Wale, a testament to the immense pride he felt as a father.

Shatta Wale and kids win hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

HELEN❤️LITTLE commented:

He’s taking care of his kids so those insulting him should stop

elormbless reacted:

Am happying seeing you bring these two together. I love this

Efya gold wrote:

Wow this man is just for me I love u pass everything

Shatta Wale and his kids in the studio

In a similar story, Shatta Wale, in a beautiful video, hosted his two kids, Cherissa and Majesty, at his recording studio.

In the video, Majesty and Shatta Wale created a basic playful song as the musician played a beat for his son.

The heartwarming interaction between Shatta and Majesty captured the hearts of his followers, who admired the father and son bond.

