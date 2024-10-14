Osebo The Zaraman has dared spiritual leader Ajagurajah to engage in another fashion beef with him on his Instagram page

The fashion icon in the video was in his apparel shop, showing off the goods he had and playfully bragged about how Ajagurajah was not capable of challenging him

The hilarious pair had a much-publicised fashion beef in 2023, which ended in Ajagurajah conceding defeat to the fashion icon

Osebo The Zaraman has challenged spiritual leader Ajagurajah to reignite their fashion rivalry in a new Instagram post.

Osebo The Zaraman challenges Ajagurajah in fashion beef. Photo source: osebo_the_fashiongod

Source: Facebook

The fashion icon posted a video from his apparel shop, where he showed his latest collections and playfully boasted that Ajagurajah could not match his style.

In the video, Osebo flaunted his boutique, showing off the high-end clothes and accessories he had in stock. He said that Ajagurajah would struggle to keep up in a fashion contest. This challenge comes a year after the two social media personalities engaged in a fashion beef that trended.

In 2023, Osebo and Ajagurajah became the talk of social media when they began a friendly competition over who had the better sense of style.

Osebo The Zaraman and Ajagurajah spark reaction

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

obaapa_viner said:

"Don Papa @osibo_the_fashionking please I am not sure you can win this beef oooo because the challenge of using only red clothings dieer hmmm I Dey fear for you small"

rocksonjalloo said:

"Brother you are more responsible than that comedian don’t waste your energy on him at all he wish to be like you in his life but what God has blessed no man can curse Wayde nkunimmm seeii gyimiiniiii nuuuuuu"

gold.ilocks50 said:

"You looking healthy and good 👍"

lizzyaddai commented:

"Welcome Back ooo Looking So Cute, Stay Blessed 😍👏"

Osebo flaunts vehicle

Osebo The Zraman is not just well-versed in the fashion world. He is a lover of luxury vehicles as well.

A footage sighted by YEN.com.gh showed him in a BMW 6 Series.

Osebo parked the vehicle in the parking lot, showing off its beauty.

The fashion icon, who has been on a hiatus for some time now, excited fans.

