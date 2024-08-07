Stephen Appiah celebrated his son Larry Appiah and shared a series of photos of the young man while expressing love and admiration for him

The young man looked fashionable in the photos with his Rasta hairdo and different trendy outfits, to the delight of the footballer's followers

In the comments section on Instagram, Ghanaians expressed admiration for the former Black Stars captain's son, wishing him well in future

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has taken to Instagram to celebrate his son, Larry Appiah.

The proud father shared a series of photos that showed the young man's growth and fashionable style, eliciting warm reactions from his followers.

Ghanaian football icon Stephen Appiah and his son.

Source: Instagram

The post featured Larry in a variety of trendy outfits, highlighting his unique sense of fashion. Sporting a stylish Rasta hairdo, Larry looked handsome, catching the attention and admiration of many.

Stephen Appiah expressed his deep love and pride for his son, acknowledging him as a remarkable young man in the caption of the post. He wrote:

"I admire the strong young man you’ve become. SON-shine"

In the comments section, numerous Ghanaians and fans of the former footballer shared their admiration for Larry Appiah.

Many expressed well-wishes, complimenting his fashion sense and praising the close relationship he shares with his father.

Ghanaians wish Stephen Appiah's son well

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ladyhelengee commented:

"Happy happy birthday big boy.🎉🎉 You've been missed. Enjoy your day to the fullest"

nattyborax wrote:

"Blessed earth day strong and congratulations to S Appiah’s son-shine. He deserves the captain in that academia field."

alwaysshowboateng said:

"Nephew You Don’t Turn Older w/Years ,but NEWER Everyday! #HappyBirthday Beloved’ed. -Ewiase"

Fameye flaunts son on Instagram

In a similar story by YEN.com.gh, Fameye shared a series of pics of himself aboard a flight as he made his way back home to Ghana.

Per the Instagram post, the musician had flown first-class and also enjoyed some tasty-looking dishes from his comfortable seat.

In the series of photos he shared on social media, the last slide was a photo of his adorable son, which warmed the hearts of fans.

