Kwadwo Sheldon, in a video, shared his experience during his trip to the UK and how it felt like watching a game at Old Trafford

The YouTuber said the experience was something else, adding that he had such severe goosebumps he thought it was chicken pox

He also shared how pleasant it was to be able to buy original Man United Jerseys instead of wearing fake replicas

Popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon recently took to his channel to recount his exhilarating journey to the United Kingdom and his unforgettable visit to the iconic Old Trafford stadium.

In a video that quickly went viral, Sheldon shared his thoughts about the experience, expressing his genuine excitement and gratitude.

Kwadwo Sheldon talks about Old Trafford: Photo Source: kwadwosheldonstudios

In the video, Sheldon described his visit to Old Trafford as something else. He recounted how the atmosphere and energy of the stadium overwhelmed him, giving him intense goosebumps that made him humorously compare the sensation to having chicken pox.

His animated storytelling brought his audience along on his emotional rollercoaster as he relived the electrifying moments of the game.

Sheldon shared another highlight of his UK trip – the chance to purchase authentic Manchester United jerseys. He expressed his joy at being able to wear the original team jerseys, emphasising the difference between wearing authentic gear and sporting fake replicas. His excitement was clear as he talked about the pride he felt in wearing the genuine merchandise.

The video excited fans and viewers, many of whom shared Sheldon's happiness through likes, comments, and shares.

Kwadwo Sheldon sparks reactions

Fans in the comment section were happy for Shedlon

ASCO said:

You see the difference between original Jersey and the Banku

Amenado wrote:

Dream come through at the theatre of Dreams ❤

Davethegod reacted:

Bro bro the Banku we wear taya.

Kwadwo Sheldon hits 1 million followers

In another story, Kwadwo Sheldon, sometime back, hit 1 million followers on both Instagram and Twitter.

Kwadwo Sheldon shared a screenshot of his follower count on his Twitter platform and thanked his loyal fans for their support.

Many folks were happy for Sheldon and were excited to see him grow bigger as a brand, praising his hard work and effort.

Source: YEN.com.gh