Endurance Grand, in an interview, opened up about her relationship with Afronita after the latter left the DWP Academy

The dancer shared that she and Afronita are on good terms and are currently focused on their individual projects

Many fans applauded and praised Endurance Grand for showing maturity while commenting on her relationship with Afronita

Ghanaian choreographer and influencer Endurance Grand has addressed her current relationship with her former DWP Academy mate, Afronita.

Endurance Grand addresses her current relationship with Afronita after the latter's departure from DWP Academy. Photo source: @endurancegrand @afronitaaa

Endurance Grand addresses her relationship with Afronita

In a recent interview, Endurance Grand shared that she and fellow dancer Afronita still maintain a good relationship and have never had any issues with each other.

The dancer, who recently amassed 10 million TikTok followers, explained that she and her former DWP Academy mate regularly communicate with each other. However, they are currently focused on their individual ventures.

She said:

"Nothing has ever been wrong between me and Dani (Afronita). I feel like whatever happens between two friends in life is not our fault sometimes, but I can say for sure that there is nothing wrong with our relationship. We text, we talk when we have to. It's just that Dani has to do Dani and I have to do me."

Endurance Grand said public perception or rumours have never defined her relationship with Afrostar Kids Academy founder Afronita.

She noted that she is always disappointed when she sees people run the common entertainment industry agenda of pitting them against each other.

She said:

"It is not what the public will say about the two of us that will define how I still feel about Afronita. Nothing of that sort has ever changed. I am a human being. Sometimes, when I see some of the rumours, I am not happy about them, and I am sure she is also not happy. It is unfortunate that people like to compare creatives in this industry."

She added that she has accepted that there will always be comparisons between her and Afronita, which has not negatively impacted their friendship.

Reactions to Endurance Grand's comments about Afronita

Endurance Grand's comments about her relationship with Afronita triggered positive reactions from fans, who praised her for her maturity. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

iamjemilam commented:

"Brilliant young woman."

efyanana565 commented:

"Wisdom is speaking 😍😍."

signature_glams commented:

"Grandy, the respect I have for you has increased by 700% , wisdom%."

mirable_419 commented:

"When wisdom speaks 😍😍😍😍."

gordenofficial commented:

"She's so intelligent."

Endurance Grand reconnects with her sister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Endurance Grand visited her family in Nigeria after returning from the UK with her DWP Academy mates.

The dancer shared a video of herself and her sister and showed her some items she purchased in the UK.

