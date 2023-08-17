Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Adwoa Awindor has opened up about the struggles of getting investors for her daughter and musician, Efya

She said that due to negative publicity about her daughter, investors take a step back resulting in her losing brand deals

She revealed that they pray about it and hope that the negative news dies down with time

Ace broadcast journalist, Nana Adwoa Awindor has disclosed that her daughter and musician, Efya lost brand deals due to the negative news about her.

Nana Adwoa Awindor and Efya dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @efya_nokturnal

Source: Instagram

Efya's mother opens up about her daughter's struggles

In an interview on Joy Prime, Nana Adwoa Awindor told the host of Prime Morning, Roselyn Felli, that brands did not want to work with Efya due to bad publicity.

Although she did not disclose the rumour that resulted in her losing brand deals, she explained that negative news changed the minds of investors.

She further explained that any investor would take a step back if they heard that their client was involved in something malicious.

“As a mother, I will feel bad about it, and I think that God has a better place for her (Efya)," Nana Adwoa Awindor said in the interview.

Speaking on how she deals with the negative news about Efya, she said that such news does break her.

Despite the setbacks, they pick up the pieces and get back up. She added that she advises her not to follow the news anytime something negative surfaces.

Nana Adwoa Awindor added that they pray about it because they know it will die off with time.

Below is a video of Efya's mother, Nana Adwoa Awindor, opening up about her daughter's struggles in the music industry.

Blakk Rasta jabs Efya, calls her a drug addict

YEN.com.gh reported that reggae/dancehall icon, Blakk Rasta, took a swipe at Efya and accused her of being a drug addict.

The alleged feud started when Efya, in an interview on GH One's Rhythmz One On One, on Wednesday 2nd February, asserted that she did not know who Blakk Rasta was.

She also added that she did not know his music and whether he was a musician. Her comments thereby agitated Blakk Rasta.

