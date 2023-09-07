The coach of the Black Stars is facing criticism from some Ghanaians over the team's performance against the Central African Republic

Chris Hughton has been criticised over the poor display by the team especially considering that they played at home

The Black Stars have booked a ticket to next year's AFCON set to be held in Ivory Coast

Chris Hughton, the coach of the senior national team has been criticised by some Ghanaians in the aftermath of the Black Stars' last AFCON qualifying match against the Central African Republic (CAR)

The final group game which was played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi and was expected by many to be a walk in the park for the Black Stars, took a different twist as the team needed a late winner by Ernest Nuamah in order to secure all three points.

Ghanaians react to the performance of the Black Stars Phot credit:GhanaBlackstars/X

Source: Twitter

Despite topping group G and booking a ticket to next year's AFCON, some Ghanaians did not hide their displeasure over the team's performance and took to X formerly called Twitter to make it known.

A young man who goes by the name @iLatif_ on X questioned the tactics of the 63-year-old gaffer.

"What is Chris Hughton’s tactics? Brighton gave us another Graham Potter" his tweet read.

Ghanaians react to the tactics of Chris Hutton

Netizens who reacted to the post, agreed with the young man over his criticism of the Black Stars coach.

@ConnectifyP read:

Honestly that guy zuuku pass! you don't even know they are doing

@alkaline01_ indicated:

You see the free kick Jordan tuuu rydiii

