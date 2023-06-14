Ghanaian highlife legend Ofori Amponsah and socialite Ayisha Modi created someone beautiful over 16 years ago

Their daughter, Oforiwaa Amponsah, has grown into womanhood nicely as she enjoys her in the United States of America

Her mother recently updated her gallery of photos from Oforiwaa's graduation ceremony

Ghanaian highlife maestro Ofori Amponsah's daughter, is a perfect mix of himself and his baby mama Ayisha Modi.

Despite her parent's public profile, Oforiwaa has managed to stay away from Ghana's paparazzi limelight.

But recently, her mother took to her Instagram page to celebrate the newest milestone in her daughter's life.

A collage of Ayisha Modi , Ofori Amponsah and Oforiwaa Amponsah Image credit: she_loves_stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

Ayisha Modi has been trending in the news lately after Abass Sariki's interview went viral.

According to Abass Sariki, he doesn't have an official relationship with Ayisha Modi. He also insinuated that Ayisha Modi uses his name just like everyone in his circle.

Her response to the interview surprised many as she apologised even after Abass Sakiri said some unpleasant things about her.

According to Ayisha Modi, the blogger forced Mr Sariki to say those things about her. She insisted that she supposed every right to insult her.

Despite the ongoing fracas in her life, Ayisha took time off to appreciate her daughter's hard work and educational achievements.

She posted a video compiled of photos from the graduation to her Instagram page. Ayisha captioned it:

Congratulations on graduating, and here's to your next adventure, my beautiful daughter. Best of luck with your new beginnings! You did it, Graduate!!….. we're so proud of you and honoured to celebrate graduation day with you, my beloved daughter. You are a star in the making! We love you so much, OFORIWAA AMPONSAH!

See the post below:

Ghanaians celebrate Oforiwaa Amponsah on her graduation

Well-wishes poured in for the gorgeous young woman, Oforiwaa Amponsah.

Kenzykay9 commented:

Congratulations Oforiwaa ❤️

Nhyirabanana_adowa commented:

See cuteness❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations to you beautiful princess

djswitchghana commented:

Congratulations to my big sis ❤️

