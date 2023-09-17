Many Ghanaian stars joined Dr Likee for a clean-up exercise he organised to clean the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi

Shatta Wale, Nana Ama McBrown, Yaw Dabo, Matilda Asare, and many others were present to support Likee

Videos have emerged online, showing many beautiful scenes at the exercise which happened on Sunday, September 17

Kumawood actor and acclaimed skit maker Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee or Akabenezer, has led a clean-up exercise in Kumasi.

The exercise organised on Sunday, September 17, saw many stars joining Likee to clean up the Manhyia Palace and other parts of the city.

Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, actresses Nana Ama McBrown and Matilda Asare, Bernice Asare, actors Yaw Dabo and Papa Kumasi were among the many stars present.

Videos from the exercise show many lovely scenes at the Manhyia Palace.

1. Dr Likee's arrival

The organiser arrived at the clean-up with so much energy as he exchanged pleasantries with those present.

2. McBrown and Matilda Asare's arrival

Nana Ama McBrown who attended the EMY party in Accra on Saturday night arrived at the Manhyia Palace in the company of Matilda Asare. The two were welcomed with warm embraces by Dr Likee.

3. Dr Likee and the team sweeping

Not long after his arrival, Dr Likee and his team went to sweep parts of the Manhyia Palace compound.

4. Bernice Asare, Kyekyeku, others get to work

Actress Bernice Asare joined Dr Likee's team including Kyekyeku, 39/40, to do the sweeping.

5. Yaw Dabo busily sweeping

Diminutive actor Yaw Dabo was just interested in sweeping the streets of Manhyia Palace.

6. Shatta Wale's arrival

Shatta Wale travelled to Kumasi on Friday and was on Pure FM to promote the event. Arriving for Dr Likee's clean-up exercise, he was mobbed by a massive crowd, making it difficult for him to move.

