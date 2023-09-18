Celebrated comedian Ras Nene and his Kumawood crew stormed Excel Community School in Kumasi

The pupils were excited to meet and interact with the Kumawood star

As part of the activities, Dr Likee threw a challenge to find the best talent in the school

Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee, born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, and other Kumawood stars entertained pupils of Excel Community School in Kumasi.

The Kumawood crew made their appearance during the school graduation ceremony.

School officials, teachers and parents were mesmerised by the humble display of homeliness of Dr Likee and his crew.

A photo collage of Dr Likee and Kumawood stars at Excel Community School Image credit: @official_ras_nene @ANIGYIE TV

Source: Instagram

Dr Likee, also known as Akabenezer or Ras Nene, joined other famous Kumawood actors to visit one of Kumasi's most prominent schools.

The YouTubers took the opportunity to interact with everyone on the school premises, including guardians and school children.

In the footage, the children welcomed each Kumawood star with shouts and eager hugs. They were very excited to see them in person after watching them on TV all the time.

Dr Likee organised a dancing competition with a cash prize for anyone who could dance better than him.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Dr Likee's fun time with the eager students

People commended the team for putting smiles on the children's faces. Some also commented on the performances of the kids who engaged in the dancing competition. Others also picked their favourites from the competition.

@bewise9680 commented:

Niceeee . Great school. Very clean and best teachers ever.

@user-zp9wp2fo3o commented:

Keep the fire burning.

@janetfrimpong3215 commented:

Shifo is looking good.

@zarafuseni8766 commented:

Eiiiii.

@mansa311 commented:

The obolo won.

Dr Likee and Efia Odo surprised fans, take skit to another level with massage scene

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Efia Odo wows fans with her acting skills.

The socialite went all out in her role with Dr Likee and Kyekyeku. The trio displayed their acting skills in a steamy, hilarious message scene. She removed her clothes and lay on the table with only a towel covering her.

Many commented on Efia Odo's acting skills, commending her for doing well.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh