Kaikai Shatta, a Ghanaian content creator, has reportedly been arrested while shooting content at a market

Reports indicated that the arrest was based on him pretending to act as a person with a disability when, in reality, he was not

A video of his arrest has gone viral as many people comment on how the police maltreated him

Content creator who plays the role of a disabled person, Kaikai Shatta, has allegedly been arrested by some officers from the Ghana Police Service unit. As fans react, a video of the arrest has gone viral on social media.

Kaikai Shatta was arrested by the police

A video of Kaikai Shatta being arrested has surfaced online. The arrest took place at a market by the Kaneshie police.

According to reports, he was arrested for acting like a disabled person even though he was not.

In the video, some Kaneshie traders were seen following the officers from the Ghana Police Service and pleading with them not to whisk him away.

Below is a video of Kaikai Shatta allegedly being arrested by officers from the Ghana Police Service.

Ghanaians shared their opinions on how Kaikai Shatta was arrested

Many people questioned the actions of the police officers as they manhandled Kaikai Shatta in the video.

user3454435074427 said:

If he has acted small is that ok? Why does he keep pretending saaaa

Nel said:

Impersonating. Oh God. And dragging him as a thief, oh my motherland Ghana

ray said:

Aaah, GH police paa, how can you drag a suspect like that? Even when we catch armed robbers, you claim we handle them gently till you take over...

amangtallawah said:

I won’t allow community police to arrest me they don’t even have their uniforms yet lah

nayaafriqa said:

Community police?…Okay ‍♀️

lifeb42day said:

Community Police you won’t think of your salary gyimi

official_kramo7 said:

He acting like a cripple. What laws in Ghana is he breaking? Am only asking ooo b4 yaanom come at me with insult

Kaikai Shatta reveals to Nana Ama McBrown that he is not disabled

YEN.com.gh reported that content creator and actor Kaikai Shatta disclosed to Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown that he was not disabled.

He explained that he acts that way to create awareness of the struggles of being a disabled person in Ghana.

His story touched many hearts as he brought many of the studio audience to tears, and they applauded him for serving as a true inspiration.

Source: YEN.com.gh