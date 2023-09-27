Asamoah Gyan shared pictures and videos of a training and coaching session with children at a camp in Tampa Bay Rowdies in Florida, US

He signed autographs for the kids, took pictures with them and interacted with them

The post inspired many Ghanaians as they encouraged Gyan to get into coaching

Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan was at the Tampa Bay Rowdies camp in Florida, US, to coach the children, sign autographs and interact with them.

Asamoah Gyan coaches kids at Tampa Bay Rowdies in Florida, US

In the caption of the Instagram post, Asamoah Gyan noted that he was present at the Tampa Bay Rowdies to coach children who have a passion for football.

Sharing more details, the former Black Stars captain noted that he got the opportunity to sign autographs for the children and interacted with them.

He wrote in the Instagram caption:

Inspiring the next Generation ❤️. The LeGyandary I spent precious time with the kids of @tampabayrowdies in Tampa, Florida. Coaching Clinic, autograph session and interactions.

Asamoah Gyan shared more pictures and videos from the event, which melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Pictures and videos of Asamoah Gyan coaching children at a camp in Florida, US.

Ghanaians applaud Asamoah Gyan on social media

Many people hailed Asamoah Gyan for inspiring the next generation of footballers at the camp.

They also encouraged the retired footballer to consider coaching as a career after seeing how he trained the children in the videos and pictures.

geeman_gq said:

Also teach them the scoring dance. U are the best, u made the soccer world proud

joe2_mike said:

You should build on a coaching career. I believe in you paaa

stigmony said:

Waye bibiaa legend ❤️❤️

c_owusu98 said:

Paving the way for the youngsters ❤️

bismark_oppong_gyasi said:

The great man Blessed even his back is blessed Baby Jet i only wish you a very very long life senior strike respect hope to meet you one day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

10x_liljay said:

That's awesome bro

