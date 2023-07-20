Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan was seen coaching aspiring professional players on how to score

Videos of him giving instructions and teaching them tricks have emerged online

He was hailed by many for sharing his knowledge with the next generation, as others were in awe of the players not scoring any goal during the training

Africa's all-time leading scorer in the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan, shared his tips and tricks on scoring goals with budding Ghanaian footballers.

Asamoah Gyan coaching players on a pitch. Image Credit: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan coaches Ghanaian players

In the videos, Asamoah Gyan posted on his Instagram page, he was dressed in a top and shorts as he coached the players.

He passed the ball to the players one after the other and instructed them on what to do when they wanted to score from a certain angle on the pitch.

He was heard shouting, "Goalkeeper, composure" when one of the players was about to score.

Asamoah Gyan also showed them positions of where to stand behind the ball in order to get a great angle to score.

Below are videos of Asamoah Gyan coaching aspiring professional football players at a camp.

Ghanaians admire Asamoah Gyan's zeal to help the next generation of African players

Many Ghanaians hailed Asamoah Gyan for sharing his knowledge with aspiring players.

Other football lovers talked about how the players missed their chances to score and how goal scoring is not easy.

abbey_agbodzie stated:

Thanks for passing through Captain, the boys are grateful

iyk__trades remarked:

Now they know say goal scoring is not easy..see them missing those chances..God bless u legend for those beautiful and breath taking goals u gave us.those goals are indeed amazing..God bless u

iamedemprince remarked:

The whole Ghana after you lef we know get striker again ohhh #ontop

_heavanne__ said:

Legends are forever ❤️

kayrien_music remarked:

Empowering the youth ❤️❤️❤️❤️

kiaani_gh stated:

Greatest of all times

_b_3_r_r_y_ commented:

Best n would forever de best

patodasilva6 opined:

These boys are not serious @asamoah_gyan3 no one can even score a goal like you

Asamoah Gyan does victory dance after scoring a goal in a game with other African legends

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan and other African football legends were captured playing a friendly match.

Emmanuel Adebayor, Kalusha Bwalya, the CAF President Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe, and many others met in Morocco for the match.

A video of Asamoah Gyan doing his signature victory dance after scoring a goal warned many hearts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh