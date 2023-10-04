Code Micky has gone on a long rant over Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana after their loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League

The hilarious content creator was not pleased with how the goalkeeper easily conceded goals during the fixture

Micky said the loss ruined his bet and made him lose money, and he wondered what was happening to Manchester United

Popular content creator Code Micky expressed his feelings after Manchester United's 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League on October 3, 2023. Micky's humorous take on the situation made fans on social media laugh.

Andre Onana and Code Micky Photo Source: codemickytv, trollfootball

Source: Twitter

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for many Manchester United fans, and Code Micky was no exception. His rant focused on the performance of United's goalkeeper, Andre Onana, who faced criticism for conceding goals too easily during the match.

Code Micky did not mince words. He humorously lamented how the loss had not only dampened his spirits but also cost him money, likely due to a bet he had placed on the match's outcome. With a touch of humour, he questioned what was happening to Manchester United, a club historically known for its strong performances in European competitions.

Code Micky gets peeps laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Qwequ37 commented:

I’m a United fan but I need to laugh

Issahak ☘️ said:

now that we've got a Striker nu Onana turn our problem

Daakyehene1 reacted:

The way Man U is going down , they will soon discover Crude Oil

kofijam commented:

He loves to play than to catch kwasiakwa onana jon player/keepee

Slyvester❤️ reacted:

Baba can't even save a contact on his phone

Fan questions Partey's choice of woman

In another story, a video of a young man sharing his views regarding news that Thomas Parety would soon be a father has gone viral.

The man asked whether Thomas Partey would have had the chance to date this beautiful lady if not because of his money.

Many people who saw the video agreed with the young man regarding his assessment of Partey's love life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh