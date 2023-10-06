DJ Switch got many people debating about why a banana is a berry and avocado is a fruit

She spoke with a thick American accent and flaunted her new curly hairdo, which many claimed resembled that of Michael Jackson

The comment was filled with people debating about the topic

DJ Switch learnt something insightful during one of her classes in school and decided to share it in a video with her ardent fans on Instagram.

In the video, DJ Switch said she found out in one of her classes that bananas are classified as berries and avocados are classified as fruits.

In the post's caption, she asked her fans whether they knew about it and asked them to share their thoughts.

When learning become interesting. Drop your view in the comment section if Bananas and Avocados are berries?

While sharing this information, her friends from her high school, Chaminade College Preparatory, interrupted her, making her laugh as she told them to keep quiet so she could make her statement.

She spoke in a thick American accent, which awed many of her fans back home in Ghana.

Video of DJ Switch educating her fans that bananas are berries and avocados are fruits.

Ghanaians react to DJ Switch's educational video

Many people could not believe that DJ Switch educated them by telling them that bananas are berries and avocados are fruits in the video.

Others stated that she was wrong and were in disbelief, while others explained why that was the case.

DJ Switch's fans also noticed her thick American accent and her new look, which people claimed resembled that of American singer Michael Jackson.

kiti_menz said:

The accent is accenting ❤️

perseveranceboygh said:

Ghana just found another lookalike the Jacksons

reckonentertainer said:

So they aren't a fruit????.

kingline_music said:

Chaleyyyy they’re not I only know strawbarries n BlackBerry

_alma_destiny_ said:

..I knew bananas were planted and Avocados are Animalia.

_alma_destiny_ said:

@official_carl_cash.1 … this is serious. We learn crazy sh*ts in school. Thank goodness I’m done with school for now

ononije said:

A berry, which has a fleshy exocarp (rind) and a fleshy mesocarp (pulp), is any soft and fleshy fruit from a flower with a single ovary. This means avocado is technically a berry

DJ Switch sings Kwabena Kwabena's Afraid To Lose You

YEN.com.gh previously reported that DJ Switch sang Kwabena Kwabena's Afraid To Lose You while showing off her melodious voice.

She referred to herself as a vocalist as she sang the song in an adorable video. She asked her fervent fans to rate her vocals, which they did by rating her high scores.

