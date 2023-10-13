Lil Win, in a video, was spotted at a construction site mixing a large pile of sand, shirtless with vigour

In the video, the actor's Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie tune, a song which talks about making it big in the near future, played in the background

The actor shared the video on his TikTok page, and his fans and followers could not help but admire his down-to-earth nature

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win won hearts for a video shared on his TikTok page, where he was spotted shirtless, energetically mixing a large pile of sand at a construction site. The actor's indulgence in construction work quickly went viral, earning admiration from his fans and followers.

Lil Win at construction site Photo Source: officiallilweezy

Source: Facebook

The video showed Lil Win's down-to-earth nature as he took on the role of a sand mixer with joy. His bare-chested appearance showed his commitment to the task at hand despite his celebrity status. In the background, his hit song Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie, which conveys a message of aspiring to achieve great success in the near future, played.

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, where Lil Win boasts a considerable following. Fans and followers were not only entertained by the unexpected sight of their favourite actor doing manual labour but were also moved by his humility.

Many praised him for his willingness to roll up his sleeves and get involved in manual work, breaking the stereotype of celebrities being detached from everyday labour.

Lil Win wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

only1_smithh commented:

One thing I like about @officiallilwin no matter how high he is he still keeps his hands dirty like always. Never forget your past

northkay27 reacted:

Keep it up ….I just love your simple style….God bless you abundantly

Odeneho Mahama commented

Mr Tiler pls come tiles my one room self contained for me

Lil Win eats banku

In another story, Lil Win, in a video, ate banku and soup with a friend in a video he shared on his TikTok page.

The happy Ghanaian actor was in a good mood as he grooved to his own song, Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie, as he ate the food.

Fans of the actor in the comment section of the video were happy to see the actor in a good mood.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh