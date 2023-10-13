Giovani Caleb has announced on social media that he will be a guest in a new episode of the Mcbrown's Kitchen cooking show

The popular TV and Radio gave his social media followers a preview of the episode as he showed Nana Ama McBrown his drumming skills

The video has impressed many netizens, who are now counting down to the telecast of Giovani's episode of Mcbrown's Kitchen

On Saturday, October 14, popular Ghanaian TV and radio show host, Giovani Caleb is set to join Nana Ama Mcbrown as a guest on the second episode of the all-new season of McBrown's Kitchen.

The host of TV3's Showbiz 360 and Date Rush shared a snippet of the cooking episode, with him playing the drums while Nana Ama Mcbrown delivered what looks like a musical performance.

The video has piqued the interest of his followers and Mcbrown Kitchen fans, as many had no idea of his drumming talents.

Giovani Caleb surprises many with his drumming skills Source:Instagram/Giovani.Caleb

Giovani shocks many with his drumming skills

While many netizens can't wait to see Giovani Caleb cook with Nana Ama Mcbrown, his drumming skills have become another part of the package fans are looking forward to.

The erratic TV presenter is known for his funny and offbeat moves during his nighttime shows.

Nana Ama Mcbrown who joined the Media Generale family after her exit from Despite Media, in March this year was amazed at Giovani's drumming skills when he posted his snippet.

She commented on the video saying 'Giovani, you're a serious guy'.

Netizens React to Giovani Caleb's drumming skills

Fans of the TV and radio host, Giovani have reacted to his new video announcing his Mcbrown's Kitchen episode to be broadcast this weekend.

His teeming social media followers who never fail to pick on him for his dance moves, compared his dancing talent to the drumming skills he has finally exposed.

@abigailserwaaoduro said:

So all along you had a talent way better than dancing, Ohk

@collectionspotify said

Wow @giovani.caleb this one de33 you do well. You find your talent

@djvyrusky said

I never de fit understand how you get rhythm for drums and you no get dance rhythm like how?

blacx_man said

We finally know @giovani.caleb talent

@cookie_teegh said

How do you play drums in this effortless manner as a Black man but when it comes to dancing p3 then your race changes?? E come check like uou are gonna different continent when it comes to dancing . . . ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️

@thejulianaamoateng said

Ahhh so our uncle knows how to play drums like that.

Nana Ama Mcbrown gears for the first episode of the all-new McBrown's Kitchen on TV3

Yen.com.gh reported, that Nana Ama Mcbrown was seen editing recorded scenes for her cooking show McBrown's Kitchen which inspired any of her fans.

